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Home Eat & Drink McDonald’s Celebrates FIFA World Cup 26 With Collectible Cups, Squishmallows Happy Meals

McDonald’s Celebrates FIFA World Cup 26 With Collectible Cups, Squishmallows Happy Meals

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Michael Carpenter
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McDonald's is celebrating FIFA World Cup 26 with limited-time meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meals starting June 4.
McDonald's is celebrating FIFA World Cup 26 with limited-time meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meals starting June 4.

McDonald’s is going all in on FIFA World Cup 26™ this summer with limited-time meals, collectible cups featuring global soccer legends, and a Squishmallows™ Happy Meal lineup launching at participating locations worldwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the McDonald’s FIFA World Cup 26 Meal?

Starting June 4, U.S. customers can order the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, which includes a choice of a Big Mac® or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® paired with a limited-edition gold-packaged Big Mac Sauce. Breakfast options are also part of the promotion, including the Sausage McMuffin® with Egg, Sausage Egg Biscuit, and Hash Browns.

Fans of all ages can fuel their fandom with the new FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and Happy Meal

What Collectible Cups Come With the Meal?

Each FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal comes with one of nine collectible cups featuring soccer icons from around the world:

  • Christian Pulisic
  • David Beckham
  • Ronaldinho Gaucho
  • Thierry Henry
  • Son Heung-Min
  • Lamine Yamal
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Santiago Gimenez
  • Grimace

What Is the FIFA World Cup 26 Happy Meal?

Beginning June 9, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal comes with one of 23 Squishmallows™ plushies, including the official mascots representing the three host countries — Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Each plushie wears a soccer-inspired jersey with McDonald’s graphics.

Every Happy Meal includes special packaging and a scannable code unlocking an exclusive digital game at www.happymeal.com. In the U.S., a portion of every FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal purchase supports Ronald McDonald House families.

What Did Christian Pulisic Say About Being on a McDonald’s Cup?

U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic shared a personal connection to the promotion. Growing up near Hershey, PA, post-tournament McDonald’s runs for Chicken McNuggets and a McFlurry were a ritual he still shares with teammates today. He called appearing on a collectible cup “a full-circle moment.”

What Other FIFA World Cup 26 Experiences Is McDonald’s Offering?

McDonald’s is extending the celebration beyond the restaurant with several fan experiences:

  • Exclusive offers, tournament rewards, and bonus points through the McDonald’s app when ordering the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal
  • McDelivery options for watch parties at home
  • McDonald’s FC (Fan Crew) program giving select crew members from around the world the chance to attend live matches and play on an official FIFA World Cup 26™ pitch

The FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and Happy Meal are available at participating McDonald’s locations while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’s

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