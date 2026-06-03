McDonald’s Celebrates FIFA World Cup 26 With Collectible Cups, Squishmallows Happy Meals

McDonald’s is going all in on FIFA World Cup 26™ this summer with limited-time meals, collectible cups featuring global soccer legends, and a Squishmallows™ Happy Meal lineup launching at participating locations worldwide. More Eat & Drink News
What Is the McDonald’s FIFA World Cup 26 Meal?
Starting June 4, U.S. customers can order the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, which includes a choice of a Big Mac® or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® paired with a limited-edition gold-packaged Big Mac Sauce. Breakfast options are also part of the promotion, including the Sausage McMuffin® with Egg, Sausage Egg Biscuit, and Hash Browns.
What Collectible Cups Come With the Meal?
Each FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal comes with one of nine collectible cups featuring soccer icons from around the world:
- Christian Pulisic
- David Beckham
- Ronaldinho Gaucho
- Thierry Henry
- Son Heung-Min
- Lamine Yamal
- Alphonso Davies
- Santiago Gimenez
- Grimace
What Is the FIFA World Cup 26 Happy Meal?
Beginning June 9, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal comes with one of 23 Squishmallows™ plushies, including the official mascots representing the three host countries — Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Each plushie wears a soccer-inspired jersey with McDonald’s graphics.
Every Happy Meal includes special packaging and a scannable code unlocking an exclusive digital game at www.happymeal.com. In the U.S., a portion of every FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal purchase supports Ronald McDonald House families.
What Did Christian Pulisic Say About Being on a McDonald’s Cup?
U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic shared a personal connection to the promotion. Growing up near Hershey, PA, post-tournament McDonald’s runs for Chicken McNuggets and a McFlurry were a ritual he still shares with teammates today. He called appearing on a collectible cup “a full-circle moment.”
What Other FIFA World Cup 26 Experiences Is McDonald’s Offering?
McDonald’s is extending the celebration beyond the restaurant with several fan experiences:
- Exclusive offers, tournament rewards, and bonus points through the McDonald’s app when ordering the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal
- McDelivery options for watch parties at home
- McDonald’s FC (Fan Crew) program giving select crew members from around the world the chance to attend live matches and play on an official FIFA World Cup 26™ pitch
The FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and Happy Meal are available at participating McDonald’s locations while supplies last.
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