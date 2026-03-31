McDonald’s and Netflix Team Up for KPop Demon Hunters Meals

McDonald’s is partnering with Netflix to launch two new adult meals and exclusive collectibles inspired by the Academy Award-winning film “KPop Demon Hunters,” available at participating locations nationwide beginning March 31, 2026.

What Is the McDonald’s KPop Demon Hunters Collaboration?

McDonald’s and Netflix are bringing the rivalry from “KPop Demon Hunters” to life at the Golden Arches. The partnership features two dueling adult meals inspired by the film’s competing K-pop groups, HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys, along with exclusive photocards and a new McFlurry flavor. The campaign also incorporates flavors from McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea, connecting fans to the film through taste.

What Comes in the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal?

Fans siding with the Saja Boys can order the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, which channels the group’s heartthrob charm with items inspired by the film. The meal includes:

Spicy Saja McMuffin: A Sausage McMuffin with Egg topped with a peppery Spicy Saja Sauce inspired by the fire of Gwi-Ma

Hash Browns: Signature crispy-outside, soft-inside hash browns

Small Soft Drink: A “Soda Pop” of your choice

What Comes in the HUNTR/X Meal?

The HUNTR/X Meal is available for the rest of the day and puts a Korean-inspired spin on McDonald’s classics. The meal includes:

10-piece Chicken McNuggets

Medium Soft Drink

Ramyeon McShaker Fries: World Famous Fries with a soy, garlic, sesame and spice seasoning inspired by characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey — shake in the bag for bold South Korean flavor

Hunter Sauce: A sweet chili sauce with notes of chili, garlic and pepper

Demon Sauce: A bold purple mustard sauce with heat and tang inspired by demon patterns in the film

What Are the Exclusive Photocards and How Do They Work?

Every Saja Boys Breakfast Meal and HUNTR/X Meal comes with a collectible card pack containing an exclusive photocard for either HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys and a Derpy access card. Fans can scan the QR code on the Derpy access card and enter the unique code on the McDonald’s App by April 26, 2026, to unlock first access to exclusive content and a special reveal of the group that wins the Battle for the Fans.

What Is the Derpy McFlurry?

A new McFlurry flavor is also debuting alongside the meals. The Derpy McFlurry blends creamy vanilla soft serve with berry popping pearls enrobed in a wild berry sauce, available a la carte at participating locations. The flavor is inspired by Derpy Tiger from the film.

When and Where Can You Order the KPop Demon Hunters Meals?

Both meals are available starting March 31, 2026, at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. Fans can also order via McDelivery through the McDonald’s App. The photocard code redemption window closes April 26, 2026.

Source: McDonald’s

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