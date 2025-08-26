McDonald’s Welcomes Fall with Pumpkin Spice Favorites

The autumn season arrives early at McDonald’s with the return of beloved pumpkin-flavored treats that capture the essence of fall.

Beginning August 29, the McCafé® Pumpkin Spice Latte makes its seasonal comeback. This crafted beverage combines freshly brewed espresso with steamed milk, enhanced by warm pumpkin and cinnamon notes that deliver the quintessential taste of autumn. Customers seeking a refreshing alternative can opt for the iced version – perfect for warmer late-summer days.

Complementing the signature latte is the returning Pumpkin & Crème Pie, a delightful handheld dessert that showcases McDonald’s bakery expertise. This unique turnover features a flaky, golden crust with a distinctive dual filling: creamy pumpkin pie on one half and smooth crème on the other, finished with a delicate sugar glaze.

These seasonal offerings create an ideal combination for fall enthusiasts looking to embrace the changing season. Available at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide, both items will be served for a limited time while supplies last.

Whether you’re starting your morning commute or enjoying an afternoon treat, these pumpkin-spiced favorites promise to deliver the cozy flavors that make fall memorable.

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email