Just in time for the start of summer, McDonald’s USA is releasing its first new McFlurry® flavor of the year – the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry. The tasty frozen treat will be available starting May 25 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Each McFlurry is made with McDonald’s creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with chocolate-covered pretzel bits and topped with a rich caramel swirl – making it the perfect combination of salty and sweet.

Is your mouth watering yet?

Our fans know the Golden Arches is the place to go when a sweet and salty craving strikes – but why stop with the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry when you could pair it with some of our other fan favorites?

If you have a sweet tooth… you’ll love that first taste of the rich chocolatey goodness and tasty caramel together. To make your day even sweeter, compliment it with a warm Apple Pie or Chocolate Chip Cookie.

you’ll love that first taste of the rich chocolatey goodness and tasty caramel together. To make your day even sweeter, compliment it with a warm Apple Pie or Chocolate Chip Cookie. If salty is your thing…the crunchy pretzel pieces are meant for you. You’re def going to want to order a large World Famous Fries® for dipping, or a mouthwatering Big Mac®.

You can get your hands on the new Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry, along with the classic OREO® or M&M’s® McFlurry, however you order your McDonald’s – in the restaurant, drive-thru or on the McDonald’s App for McDelivery*.

*McDelivery available at participating McDonald’s. Prices may be higher than at restaurants. Delivery/other fees may apply.

About McDonald’s USA