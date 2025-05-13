McDonald’s Squishmallows Happy Meal’s Are Back

May 13, 2025 – Psst… Squishmallows squad collectors and Happy Meal fans gather ‘round. You’ve waited patiently for two years, and we want to let all collectors know, there’s a new squad on the block that you won’t want to miss out on.

Today, Squishmallows is coming back to McDonald’s Happy Meals, and this time the pocket-sized plushies are showing off with an even happier, more adorable smile.

Inside each Happy Meal box, you will find your classic McDonald’s order of choice, along with one of 12 adorable Squishmallows, including a never-before-seen Intergalactic Axolotl named Halley. Each Squishmallows comes with a character hang tag, telling you the name and a little about each Squish, plus a code to scan and immerse yourself in an interactive game.

Soft, sweet and full of personality, these Squishmallows are WAITING for you! So, head to your local McDonald’s to find your perfect Squish while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’sMore Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email