McDonald’s Launches ‘Fries for School Supplies’ Fundraiser

To support local teachers, McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association (GTVOA) launched their annual Fries for School Supplies fundraiser.

At McDonald’s restaurants across Middle Tennessee, Bowling Green, Chattanooga, and North Alabama, 10% of proceeds from all a la carte fry sales between August 21-25 will be donated to local schools.

Through this fundraiser, schools will be able to provide teachers with needed supplies, such as hand sanitizer, paper and headphones for students.