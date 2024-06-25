McDonald’s Kicks Off Summer with $5 Meal Deal

We all remember driving past the Golden Arches as a kid and asking our parents to stop for some Chicken McNuggets® and fries…and that feeling of excitement as you rolled through the Drive-Thru, or the disappointment after hearing “We have food at home” or “You got McDonald’s money?”

This summer, we have good news for fans across the country – McDonald’s is here to help your dollar go further with more deals and even more ways to save. From the $5 Meal Deal to ‘Free Fries Friday’ to local app exclusives, with deals this good, everyone’s got McDonald’s money to make the most of the season.

“We heard our fans loud and clear – they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “Value has always been part of our DNA. We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our drive thru or place an order through our app.”

The Meal of the Season

To kick off the summer, McDonald’s is introducing the highly anticipated $5 Meal Deal, available starting June 25, 2024 for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. The meal features:

Your choice of a McDouble® or McChicken® sandwich

Small fries

4 piece Chicken McNuggets®

Small soft drink

…all for just $5.*

