McDonald’s All American Games Happy Meal Now Available

Ballers and basketball fans – get your head in the game!

Starting March 11, 2025, for the first time ever, the McDonald’s All American Games (McDAAG) are coming to Happy Meal®! Featuring star-studded McDAAG alums including Carmelo Anthony, Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, and Aaron Gordon –The McDAAG Happy Meal® celebrates McDonald’s historic legacy with the sport with the next generation of greats, one fry at a time.

Adorned in the 2025 McDAAG jersey, each Happy Meal box features 6 basketball hoop toys with mini-basketball and trick-shot launcher, stickers and custom packaging for apple slices and milk. Hoopers can practice their skills while enjoying their favorite meal by scanning the QR code on their box, which unlocks an integrated digital gaming experience. The fun continues on HappyMeal.com with downloadable activity sheets featuring word searches and the opportunity to decorate your own jersey.

Take your shot and head to your local McDonald’s to snag the McDAAG Happy Meal, while supplies last. And if you want even more action, visit mcdonaldsallamerican.com to learn more and snag tickets to see the boys and girl’s games live this Spring at McDAAG in Brooklyn!

