McDonald’s Adds The Daily Double to Nationwide Menu Roster

June 26, 2025 – Already a hit in local markets like Chicago, Miami, and Seattle, this fan-favorite burger is officially joining our national menu ‘roster’- available at participating McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. through the end of 2025. It’s made with two 100% beef patties, seasoned to perfection, and topped with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce, slivered onions, mayo and two juicy slices of tomato.

Starting July 22, the Daily Double will also be a new entree option in our popular McValue Meal Deal bundle, priced at $6 or $7* depending on your local restaurant. (ICYMI: the Meal Deal includes your choice of select entrees plus a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, small Fries and a small soft drink.)

McValue is all about flexibility and giving you even more ways to save on the food you love. So whether you keep it classic with a McChicken® or McDouble® Meal Deal, or decide to dial up your order with the Daily Double…you’re getting more, for less. The best part? Fans will continue to find a $5 Meal Deal option at restaurants across the country.*

Don’t forget about all the other great deals being offered at your local restaurant and on the app, like free medium fries with a $1 purchase in the app every Friday through the end of the year for MyMcDonald’s Rewards members. Because as the summer heats up…so are the savings at McDonald’s.

Source: McDonald’s

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email