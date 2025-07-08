McDonald’s Adds New Spicy McMuffin Breakfast Sandwiches

McDonald’s is spicing up breakfast season with the launch of its new Spicy McMuffin lineup, debuting July 8 at participating locations across the country.

The limited-time collection builds on the beloved Egg McMuffin foundation—featuring melted cheese, a freshly cracked cage-free egg, Canadian bacon, and a toasted, buttered English muffin—while adding McDonald’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce for an extra kick. The menu expansion includes three varieties: the original Spicy McMuffin, Spicy Sausage McMuffin, and Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

These breakfast sandwiches offer a bold flavor profile perfect for busy mornings, whether you’re heading into back-to-back meetings or simply want to energize your day with something memorable.

As with all limited-time offerings, the Spicy McMuffin collection won’t be available indefinitely. Mark your calendar for July 8 and experience McDonald’s latest breakfast innovation while it lasts.

Source: McDonald’s

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email