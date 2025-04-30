McDonald’s Adds Brand-New McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip to Menu

APR. 24, 2025 – We’ve been listening to our fans on social and beyond, and they have made one thing clear: they want more chicken. But not just any chicken – they want juicy, dippable perfection. So, countless taste tests later, McDonald’s is ready to reveal McCrispy™ Strips and the all-new Creamy Chili Dip – a flavor-packed duo that’s here to stay. This marks the first time since 2021 we’ve debuted a permanent menu item in the U.S. – available in all participating restaurants nationwide by May 5.

We’re raising the chicken game to a new level with McCrispy Strips: irresistibly craveable chicken strips made with juicy, 100% white meat, coated with crispy golden-brown breading and bursting with a bold, new black pepper flavor. McCrispy Strips also come with a perfect pairing – Creamy Chili Dip, a savory, sweet and tangy sauce that unlocks the full Strips experience.

Fans can get their hands on McCrispy Strips in three- or four-piece counts, served with one or two Creamy Chili Dip sauce cups, respectively. You can also zest up your Strips with your favorite McDonald’s signature sauces – like Tangy Barbecue, Spicy Buffalo, Creamy Ranch, to name a few – and discover your go-to combination.

Stay tuned to McDonald’s socials for more juicy updates on how you can dip out and grab the new McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip via the McDonald’s App, in-restaurant, McDelivery, and the Drive Thru at participating restaurants. You may even see them in some locations today.

Source: McDonald’s

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email