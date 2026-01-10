Mayor Shane McFarland Recognizes Sgt. Mark Wood with STARS Award

Mayor Shane McFarland officially recognized Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Mark Wood with a STARS award, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, after receiving several letters of nomination. The nominations stemmed from his compassionate work with the Homeless Outreach Support Team (H.O.S.T.).

The nominations reveal that Sgt. Wood has for years gone “above and beyond” to help citizens and the homeless who are in need, even providing financial help out of his own pocket.

Sgt. Wood was first hired as a Murfreesboro Police Officer in June 2002 and became a Field Training Officer in August 2006. The department promoted Wood to Sergeant in the Uniformed Division on Sept. 21, 2011, where he also served as a canine handler. Subsequently, he was selected to lead the Homeless Outreach Support Team.

The following are excerpts from nominations provided to the STARS committee:

“On Thursday July 3, 2025, units responded to the Ramada Inn in reference to a family needing assistance. The H.O.S.T. unit had been in contact with this family who was trying to get back on their feet and had blown out a tire on their car which was their only means of transportation for work. Sgt. Wood saw that they needed a new tire and when our community resources were unable to fulfill that need, Sgt. Wood went above and beyond the call of duty and paid for the tire out of his own pocket without hesitation. . . .The result was him helping a family. A family that included two young children, one of whom was just four months old. When notified of the tire, he just said that it was taken care of. He made no mention that he was the one paying for it. This isn’t the first time an act like this had happened. We have seen Sgt. Wood step up and buy food for families that need it on multiple occasions or recently he bought a hotel room for a homeless veteran that was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Sgt. Wood’s actions are a notable example of what it means to serve with integrity, empathy, and a true commitment to the community. His willingness to act without hesitation when other agencies couldn’t, speaks volumes about his character, leadership, and dedication to the public.”

Officer Robert McAdams wrote:

“I wanted to add to a nomination given by Officer Shelton for Sgt. Mark Wood. I have worked with Sgt. Wood for well over 20 years and have seen him in action my entire career. Sgt. Wood goes above and beyond for the citizens of Murfreesboro, mental health consumers, the homeless community, and his fellow employees. He is constantly there when you need him, always working over, always making sure everyone is getting what they need when they need it. I’m proud to work with Sgt. Wood each and every day.”

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication Sgt. Wood has shown throughout his career,” stated Chief Michael Bowen. “His compassion and effectiveness in working with members of the homeless community is testament to his character and desire to make a different in the lives of others.”

The Murfreesboro Police Department’s H.O.S.T. unit is an outreach-based program providing services and resources to the chronically homeless in the City of Murfreesboro. For more information, visit https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2634/Police

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

A STARS committee, consisting of City employees, reviews the STARS nominations each month then votes for the nominees.

Congratulations to Sgt. Mark Wood for being named a STAR!

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email