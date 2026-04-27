Mayor Shane McFarland Recognizes Officer Ramona “Mona’ Thomas with STARS Award

Mayor Shane McFarland officially recognized Murfreesboro Police Officer Ramona Thomas with a STARS award on Thursday, April 23, 2026, for her empathy and compassion in helping a stranded citizen.

The City hired Officer Thomas as a Murfreesboro Police Officer on Sept. 23, 2002, and she served as an SRO until December 2022. The Murfreesboro Police Department selected Thomas as a Field Training Officer in 2011, and she continued in that position until 2019. The nomination came from Sergeant Jessica Hawkins:

“Ramona “Mona” Thomas serves the City with excellence every day. Recently, a citizen asked for help in the middle of the night to start her car because she was stranded at work. This was Monas night off. She got in her personal vehicle and went to assist the citizen to ensure she made it home. There were so many positive comments about Mona on the post and what a blessing she is to the community. Over the years, she has quietly helped other families as well as co-workers while on duty. She never asks to be repaid or to be recognized. She is a shining light to the City of Murfreesboro.”

During Thursday’s presentation, City of Murfreesboro Human Resources Director Randolph Wilkerson noted that Thomas has been known throughout her career for helping those in need of assistance, taking in homeless children, serving as a foster parent, and quietly helping coworkers and families in need while not on duty.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards of service excellence and exemplify its core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

A STARS committee, consisting of City employees, reviews the STARS nominations each month and then votes for the nominees.

Congratulations to Officer Ramona Thomas for being named a STAR!

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