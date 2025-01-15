Mayor Shane McFarland Recognizes Adam Todd and Ron Davis as STARS

Mayor Shane McFarland honored Adam Todd and Ron Davis as STARS during the Dec. 19, 2024, City Council meeting. Todd and Davis were recognized for their compassionate response Nov. 5, 2024, assisting a woman in distress after noticing she had fallen unconscious in the roadway median on NW Broad Street.

The following is the nomination provided to the STARS committee:

“On Nov. 5, 2024, while driving down Broad St., Adam and Ron noticed a lady that had passed out in the median. They went to check on her, called 9-1-1 and waited with her until the emergency services’ first responders arrived. Adam and Ron are quick to help when needed no matter whether it’s helping a customer or fellow employee.”

The City first hired Adam Todd in February 2009 as a Meter Reader in Water Resources. The City promoted Todd to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Crew Leader in July 2015 and AMI Manager in Sept. 2019. The City hired Ron Davis as a Meter Reader in November 2015. The City promoted Davis to AMI Technician in January 2016, AMI Crew Leader in July 2021, Water Resources Foreman in July 2023 and AMI Foreman in August 2023.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens. A STARS committee, consisting of City employees, reviews the STARS nominations each month then votes for the nominees.

Congratulations to Adam Todd and Ron Davis for being named STARs!

