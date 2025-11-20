Mayor O’Connell, TPAC Reach Agreement for New Arts Center on East Bank

Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Metro Government, and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center(TPAC) have reached an agreement that paves the way for a new performing arts center on the rapidly-redeveloping East Bank of the Cumberland River. The agreement gives TPAC a premier location on the East Bank while sharing infrastructure costs with Metro and granting annual access to Metro to use the center for educational opportunities and other needs.

“We are excited about partnering with TPAC and the state to develop a new home for this significant cultural institution on Nashville’s East Bank,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “This agreement ensures Metro and TPAC will partner on related infrastructure costs and advances a key piece of the East Bank redevelopment. TPAC will have a world class space to bring live theater and other premier events to Nashville, and there will be opportunities for public access.”

“A new TPAC will be more than just a new building. Creating a visionary, innovative performing arts venue will allow us to elevate our programming and enhance the visitor experience, providing meaningful opportunities to experience Broadway shows, extensive educational opportunities for students across the state, and a home to the Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre,” Jennifer Turner, TPAC’s CEO and President, said.

The deal is based on a memorandum of understanding struck last year and involves infrastructure cost sharing and construction planning with multiple East Bank stakeholders.

The performing arts non-profit administers one of the largest and most comprehensive arts education programs in the United States, serving students in 74 Tennessee counties. Through the agreement, Metro will have access to use the facility 30 days annually for educational opportunities and other programming.

The State of Tennessee has granted $500 million towards a new TPAC facility contingent on TPAC raising matching dollars from the private sector and Metro Nashville participating in the project based on the Metro-owned East Bank site and related infrastructure needs.

About TPAC

Since 1980, the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center has welcomed more than 14 million audience members and served more than 2 million children and adults with performances at TPAC, teacher resources, professional development opportunities, classroom residencies, and enrichment programs. Each year, TPAC serves several hundred thousand audience members with the HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series, presented in partnership with Nissan; a variety of special engagements; and the productions of three resident artistic companies – Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre. TPAC champions excellence in the performing arts and arts education, fosters support for our resident companies and community partners, and serves as an inclusive place for all to enjoy meaningful and relevant experiences that enrich lives and promote economic vitality. For more information, visit TPAC.org.

