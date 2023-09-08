Mayor McFarland, Mayor Carr Invites Citizens to Join Briefing Discussing Solid Waste on Sept. 12

Mayor Shane McFarland and Mayor Joe Carr will hold a live televised briefing Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, on Facebook and CityTV beginning at 6 p.m. The discussion on Solid Waste and Middle Point Landfill will include Rutherford County Commissioner and Chair of Public Works Mike Kusch and Rutherford County Solid Waste Director Bishop Wagener as guests on the live event.

To watch the briefing live on Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/cityofmurfreesborotn.

The landfill is estimated to have roughly five and a half years of life. The City of Murfreesboro is developing a Materials Management Station on twenty-two acres on Butler Drive off Joe B. Jackson Parkway to process the City’s solid waste. Under an innovative agreement with WastAway, solid waste will be converted to an SE3 biogas fuel for renewable natural gas. Earlier this year, City Council approved a design contract with Griggs and Maloney Engineering and Consulting for the new Qualified Biogas Property.

The Materials Management Station is needed to process City trash, whether it is transported out of the County or not. Even with conversion of solid waste, about 10 percent of the City’s trash must be to be transported to a landfill.

The televised briefing will be carried live on CityTV and can be viewed on Comcast Xfinity Channel 3 & 1094, , Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, YouTube www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro, and City website at www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv.

You can also view the briefing on RCTV located on Comcast channel 19, channel 99 on AT&T Uverse and the Rutherford County YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/RutherfordGovernment/live.

Mayor McFarland’s briefings are intended to openly discuss topics of concern to the Murfreesboro community. McFarland encourages the people of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County to join in the conversation.