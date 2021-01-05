Mayor McFarland Holding Livestreamed Briefing on Facebook and CityTV Jan. 5

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Mayor Shane McFarland will hold a live televised briefing Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. on Facebook and CityTV. To watch the briefing live on Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/cityofmurfreesborotn.

McFarland will interview Chris Clark, director of the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, and LaShan Dixon, assistant director of the Rutherford County Health Department. Clark leads County emergency preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery and oversees operations at the County’s Emergency Operations Center in response to the current COVID-19 event. Dixon is interim director of Public Health for the County.

The televised briefing will be carried live on CityTV and WGNS Radio and can be viewed on Comcast Xfinity channel 3 & 1094, AT&T Uverse channel 99, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV via Cablecast Screenweave, www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro, and City website at www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv.

The Mayor’s briefings are intended to openly discuss topics of concern to the Murfreesboro community. McFarland encourages the people of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County to join in the conversation.

