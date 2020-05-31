UPDATE May 31 10:45PM:

Two people arrested for violating the Governor’s Emergency Curfew Order.

One person overcome by tear gas, treated on scene, refused transport.

One person received medical treatment after a fainting episode on Square.

No injuries to police.

DAMAGE:

Vandalism to an Armored police vehicle (broken window)

Broken side window at Whisky Dix downtown.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland issued an order Sunday, May 31, 2020, declaring a local ‘State of Emergency’ for the City of Murfreesboro in response to circumstances nationwide that have led to unlawful activities, including violence and destruction of property. The Order goes into effect at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A curfew took effect at 6:30 p.m.

“As Mayor, I recognize and fully support the right of people to peacefully assemble and demonstrate,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “The City is committed to securing and protecting the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. “At the same time, others have engaged in unlawful activities that endanger peace and public safety. Safeguarding the lives of citizens, preventing significant damage to property, and protecting our law enforcement officers and emergency service providers is the reason I am declaring this local emergency.”

The declaration comes after a peaceful vigil Sunday afternoon.

The Mayor issued the order pursuant to special emergency powers granted to local governments pursuant to state law. The order aids in the enforcement of the curfew through requests for mutual aid from other jurisdictions and by activating certain emergency-response provisions of the City Code.

