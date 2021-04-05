Rutherford County, TN—Mayor Bill Ketron recently proclaimed April 2021 “Safe Digging Month” in Rutherford County.

The proclamation was a request of Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District, noting the need to bring awareness to the importance of contacting 811 before digging.

In 2005, five commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to adopt 811 as the national call-before-you-dig number. The number was officially implemented in 2007.

Mike Davidson, CEO, Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District, states, “Tennessee 811 and its member utilities, including Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District, have partnered with the Common Ground Alliance for a successful initiative called ‘National Safe Digging Month’ each April for the past 13 years to coincide with the onset of peak digging season. The initiative was designed to elevate the awareness of, and participation in, the prevention of digging related damages to underground utilities.”

“Rutherford County is pleased to extend these awareness efforts to our community,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. “We recognize the importance of calling 811 before digging.”

Tennessee 811 is the underground notification center for Tennessee. One easy phone call to 811 starts the process of having your underground utility lines located for FREE. Using Tennessee 811, excavators are able to notify operators of underground facilities of proposed excavations, that the underground facilities be located before they dig. “It’s free, it’s easy, and it’s the law.” Visit tenn811.com for more information.