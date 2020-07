UPDATE: The male shooting victim in the Maylon Dr. shooting was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Officers still searching the shooter.

MPD officers were dispatched to a separate shooting on Maylon Dr. around 7:45 p.m.

7/9/20. One person shot and taken to the hospital after an altercation with a group of people in the back yard of a home. Police are looking for the suspect who left the scene.

Shooting under investigation.