Mayday Brewery is releasing three new seasonal beers this month. The Epsbean Didn’t Stout Himself (a vanilla stout), the second edition of the Unithorn Sour Series, the Unithorn Cherry Sour, and the Parti-G Porter. These new seasonal beers will be available for limited distribution and in the Mayday Tasting Room on January 20, 2020. The porter and stout will be available on draft only, and the sour will be available on draft, and in 16oz cans.

The Epsbean Didn’t Stout Himself vanilla stout is not for the faint of heart, a dark winter beer, full of body and roast weighing in at 9.3% ABV. The Unithorn Cherry Sour will pucker you up at 6.5% ABV. Parti-G is a mild, easy-drinking brew named for the process used to create it (parti-gyle) and is 4.3% ABV.

Looking back on 2019, one of the highlights of the year was the production of the new Mayday standard Daddy’s Money, a hazy IPA that has quickly become a fan favorite. “I thought the name was spot on since my dad owns the brewery, and my sister is the General Manager,” says Kelsey Nelson Smith, Mayday’s Head Brewer with a smile. “We tested 20 different recipes on our small batch system before we got everything we were looking for in this beer.”

Mayday brewers also created 164 unique “small batch” beers for patrons in their tasting room to enjoy. New sours, stouts, IPAs, fruit beers and many other styles are rolled out every Thursday in the rustic, yet cozy tasting room. Ozzy Nelson, founder of Mayday explains, “Our small batch system produces only 14 gallons of beer, and that doesn’t last long. I’m very proud of our team for being able to keep up with trends and demand so that we can introduce an average of three new beers every Thursday in the tasting room.”

Mayday brewers are already excited about some of the new flavors rolling out this year. Each new season will bring new seasonal beers and new small batches will continue to be released on Thursdays.

About Mayday Brewery

Mayday Brewery is a family operated business that produces craft beers in historic Murfreesboro, TN, located at 521 Old Salem Rd. Mayday beer can be found on-tap and in cans all over Middle, East Tennessee and Chattanooga. Mayday’s tasting room is open to the public Wednesday and Thursday from 4-9pm, Friday 4-10pm, Saturday 1-10pm and Sunday 1-7pm. Mayday is kid and dog-friendly and consistently has 23 beers and one cider on tap. Mayday unveils two to three new brews every week. Brewery visitors may purchase pints to enjoy in the tasting room or outdoor space, or packaged beer to go. Patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic or purchase food trucks that serve at Mayday.