Join Mayday Brewery for their biggest party of the year, Hot Chicken & Jorts!

Hattie B’s will be serving hot chicken and the Hot Dog Guy will be serving hot dogs!

Plus, there will be an exciting line up of live music. The following artists will be performing:

Festivus Players

Miguel Dakota

Apache Jeicho

Thelma & The Sleaze

The event is taking place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Mayday Brewery on Old Salem Road.