May Declared Mental Health Awareness Month in Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has declared May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

In supporting the gubernatorial proclamation, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) remind Tennesseans to understand how insurance may help cover the cost of mental health treatment.

Under legislation passed by Congress in 2008, any health insurance plan that covers mental health treatment must match its coverage with the plan’s physical health coverage. This applies to copays, deductibles, the number of days covered for a hospital stay, prior authorization, prescription drug tiers, and maximum benefit limits.

“It is just as vital to care for a person’s emotional, psychological, and mental well-being as it is to care for a person’s physical well-being,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with our colleagues at the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to help raise awareness of this important issue.”

“We’ve entered new territory where people feel comfortable about discussing mental health challenges they might be experiencing, and that is a truly wonderful thing. To match that new level of awareness of the role of mental health in every aspect of life, we want to make sure that Tennesseans can openly access the care they need,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “With our partners at TDCI, we’re excited to work toward a future where all Tennesseans easily access the mental health services they need.”

To help raise awareness about this important topic, Commissioner Lawrence and Commissioner Williams are raising awareness in two new videos focusing on mental health parity laws and Tennessee mental health resources.

What you need to know about mental health coverage

Contact your health insurance company to learn if your policy covers mental health and substance abuse treatment.

If your plan does, then the mental health treatment limitations must be equal to physical health services. For example, if your copay is $30 for physical health services, it must be $30 for mental health services. If your plan covers 40 physical therapy visits, your plan must cover 40 behavioral health visits.

Treatment for these services may include therapy, behavioral counseling, in-patient and out-patient treatment, and medication management.

Your health plan should provide a directory of in-network professionals and facilities that are close to you. If a provider does not accept insurance, contact your health insurance company and ask if you can file claims after receiving the treatment to help cover a portion of the cost.

Questions or concerns about coverage

Tennesseans who have their claim denied or believe their insurance company is not covering mental services at the same rate as physical services should file a complaint with TDCI. To file a complaint, visit TDCI’s website, select File a Complaint, then complete and submit the online complaint form.

TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team will mediate between the consumer and the insurance company to help facilitate a solution. In 2024, TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team recovered a record-breaking $17.5 million from insurance companies for Tennesseans through these efforts.

For more information, call 615-741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029.

TDCI encourages anyone experiencing a mental health emergency to call or text 988 and press 0 to talk to a counselor or chat with 988lifeline.org.

