Matthew McConaughey Brings Book Tour to Nashville

Academy Award-winning actor, bestselling author, and storyteller Matthew McConaughey will hit the road in September for a five-city tour to celebrate the publication of his new book, POEMS & PRAYERS the long-awaited follow-up to his memoir GREENLIGHTS.

The tour will stop in Nashville on Thursday, September 18th at TPAC’s Jackson Hall beginning at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale here.

At each stop, McConaughey will be joined by a special guest for an intimate, spontaneous, and honest conversation designed to “put a mirror to our souls to see if we recognize each other again.”

Filled with faith-driven reflections, raw honesty, and moments of humor that explore what it means to live, love, and believe, “POEMS & PRAYERS is more than a book,” says McConaughey in a release. “It’s a memory — a place where we can rediscover what we’ve lost, celebrate what remains, and maybe even leave behind what no longer serves us.”

