Matchbox Twenty is bringing their 2020 tour to Bridgestone Arena.

The band announced they would head out on a 50 date tour this summer called “Matchbox Twenty 2020.” And they are bringing The Wallflowers as their special guests.

The tour begins in July and makes its way to Nashville on August 5 and ends in LA at the Hollywood Bowl on September 28.

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” is the band’s first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the “A Brief History of Everything” tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Rob Thomas said in a release, “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

Matchbox Twenty shared on Facebook, “We couldn’t go into 2020 without a Matchbox Twenty tour! See you this summer with The Wallflowers.”

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase tickets here.