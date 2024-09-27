Masked Men Arrested After Stealing Thousands of Dollars Collectible Game Cards

September 27, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives arrest two masked men for stealing thousands of dollars in Magic: The Gathering cards from a comic store on Sept. 24.

Phillip Clodfelter, 42, of Huntsville, Ala., and Kelly Garner, 64, who is homeless, broke into the Grand Adventures Comics and Games on Memorial Blvd. by shattering the glass front door Tuesday night. They stole $8,000 worth of the collectible game cards. The pair now face multiple charges, including burglary, theft and vandalism.

Clodfelter and Garner attempted another break-in at Grand Slam Collectibles on NW Broad Street the same night but failed to get inside. Surveillance video captured them wearing distinctive masks – one resembling Michael Myers and the other a nun mask from the movie, The Town. The video also identified their getaway car, a red Honda.

Smyrna Police Department (SPD) officers stopped the car for erratic driving after MPD issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout). SPD officers saw the masks and stolen collectible game cards in plain sight after approaching the car. MPD detectives later interviewed, charged, and arrested the men.

Garner and Clodfelter are also suspected of committing similar burglaries at comic stores in Brentwood and Nashville, according to detectives.

They are currently in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and are both being held on a $48,000 bond.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

