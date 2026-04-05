Mary Gauthier to Perform at 3rd & Lindsley

Acclaimed, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier will perform at 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday, April 28. Ticket information can be found here.

Gauthier is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her third album, Mercy Now. The critically acclaimed work introduced her to a whole new audience and took her from a semi-underground singer/songwriter to a world-renowned artist. Much like so many of her musical heroes, such as John Prine, Lucinda Williams and Tom Waits, Gauthier’s thoughtful lyrics, truth telling and emotive voice shone light on the humanity deep within her protagonists, which served to remind us that we are all connected after all.

Gauthier’s most recent album, Dark Enough To See The Stars, follows her highly praised debut book, Saved by a Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting. Her 2018 album Rifles & Rosary Beads earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album and an Album of the Year nomination from the Americana Music Association.

Gauthier has been featured in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Associated Press, NPR Music, Rolling Stone Country, CBS This Morning, Fresh Air with Terry Gross, PBS NewsHour, and so much more. The Americana Music Association UK named her International Artist of the Year in 2019.

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