Two of music’s most respected songwriters and artists, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark will join forces for a special tour kicking off this summer. The extensive run includes stops at New York’s Town Hall, and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on October 2.

Full details and on-sale info can be found at www.marychapincarpenter.com or www.brandyclarkmusic.com.

