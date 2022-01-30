Marquee Dental announces the opening of its new office in Smyrna. Located directly across the street from the Nissan plant, the office cares for patients with the belief that better smiles lead to better health and that better health leads to better lives.

Marquee Dental opened in late December. The office takes most insurances and is conveniently located at 1033 Sgt. Asbury Hawn Way. The office is led by Dr. David Dewberry and a team of highly trained dental professionals. Dr. Dewberry joined Marquee Dental after practicing for several years in Southern California.

“We believe that dental care should be convenient, affordable and exceptional,” said Dr. David Dewberry, Marquee Dental’s lead dentist. “We are so excited to start caring for the patients of Smyrna. Our hope is that we can be seen as a vital part of the healthcare continuum and a good neighbor to local businesses.”

Marquee Dental also launched its new website, MyMarqueeDental.com. The site focuses on

providing its users an easy and efficient way to access their dentist. Patients are able to book themselves online in just a few clicks.

The new Marquee Dental office in Smyrna is scheduling appointments now.