Marquee Dental Announces Grand Opening In Smyrna with Neighborhood Giveaway

Marquee Dental announces the Grand Opening celebration of its office in Smyrna. The event will be held on July 14th from 11A to 4P with games, giveaways, and great food. Located directly across the street from the Nissan plant, the office cares for patients with the belief that better smiles lead to better health, and that better health leads to better lives.

Marquee Dental opened at the start of the year but is now officially holding its grand opening celebration. They will be offering a free oral cancer screening to all attendees. Additionally, the first 80 attendees will receive a free lunch from Nashville Chicken and Waffles, who will be onsite for the event. Additionally, the team from 104.5 The Zone will also be broadcasting live in support of this neighborhood giveback from 11A to 1P. Events and giveaways will take place all day.

Marquee Dental takes most insurances and is conveniently located at 1033 Sgt. Asbury Hawn Way. The office is led by Dr. David Dewberry and a team of highly trained dental professionals. “We believe that dental care should be convenient, affordable and exceptional,” said Dr. David Dewberry, Marquee Dental’s dentist. “We are so excited to give back to the community during this event. Stop by and join the fun. My team and I would love to meet you.”

More information on Marquee Dental can be found on their website, MyMarqueeDental.com. The site focuses on providing its users an easy and efficient way to access their dentist. Patients are able to book themselves online in just a few clicks. Giveaways and other details about the grand opening can be found on their social media pages.

Marquee Dental – Better Smile. Better Health. Better You.