Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Prisma Nashville, LLC officials announced the company will invest $12 million to expand operations in Davidson County.

Prisma will create 109 new jobs over the next five years at its facility located at 2947 Brick Church Pike in Nashville.

Due to increased demand across the company’s locations in Tennessee and Arizona, Prisma will expand its existing Nashville facility by more than 100,000 square feet, which will include new office space and additional upgrades.

For more than 40 years, Prisma has managed the manufacturing and distribution of marketing materials for several national brands. Today, the company employs roughly 330 people across its locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported 170 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in nearly 46,000 job commitments and approximately $8 billion in capital investment.

“Prisma chose Nashville specifically for our expansion in order to increase logistical capabilities across both coasts. We are thrilled to invest in this community and look forward to continued growth,” said Prisma Nashville, LLC President Michelle Yun.