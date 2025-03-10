Mark Your Calendar for the Underwater Egg Hunt at Patterson Park

The community is invited to the Underwater Egg Hunt at Patterson Park Community Center this April.

See how many eggs you can collect and trade out for a goody bag!

The event takes place Saturday, April 12 at 10am. Patterson Park is located at 521 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro.

Register online here or in person starting April 1st.

There are four sessions available:

Session 1:Therapeutic Session (Families with children with Disabilities) 10am-11am

Session 2: 11:15am-12pm

Session 3: 12:15pm-1pm

Session 4: 1:15pm-2pm

*Personal flotation devices required for those who cannot swim.

For ages 2-10.

$3 or facility pass per person.

Email [email protected] or call 615-893-7439 for more information.

