Mark Your Calendar for the La Vergne Block Party, Touch-A-Truck Event

The annual Block Party / Touch-A-Truck event is scheduled for April 26, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086.

Children of all ages will be able to explore different kinds of vehicles / equipment and meet the people who operate them. There will also be vendors, food trucks, and games for the whole family to enjoy.

Please click HERE for more information and to register.

Registrations should only be made through the attached link or the Parks office. Please call us at (615)793-3224 with any questions.

