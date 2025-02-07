Mark Your Calendar for the Dim Sum Asian-Style High Tea Party at OFLOW

The community is invited to OFLOW’s Dim Sum Asian High Tea Party on February 15, 2025.

The High Tea Party is a limited set menu set to include:

Light Small Appetizers, Select Limited Hong Kong style Dim Sum, Sweet Bites and Selection of Specialty Teas including organic Chrysanthemum Tea, Oolong, and Green Tea. Please do not reserve if you have any food allergies such as pork, shrimp, beef, chicken, garlic, onions, soy, nuts. Some items are gluten free but our kitchen is not free from gluten.

The cost is $30 per person or $20 for children under 8 plus tax.

OFLOW asks that you dress for Asian Festivities – Red or Gold is Good luck colors for Spring Festival celebrations.

Reservations are limited, so please secure your spot ASAP. A nonrefundable $5 per person fee is required to secure your spot payable via Venmo, Paypal, or Zelle. The $5 reservation fee will be deducted from total per person cost (the day of high tea, instead of paying $30, you will pay $25 plus tax at checkout). Tips are appreciated for our servers – cash preferred as it goes directly to them.

Location:

OFLOW

115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Tickets and more information HERE.

