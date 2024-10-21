Mark Your Calendar for the 10th Annual Fall Woodbury Craft Fair

Don’t miss the 10th Annual Fall Woodbury Craft Fair on Saturday, November 2nd. The craft fair takes place at the Cannon Middle School gym.

“We are holding nothing back when it comes to amazing crafters and kids area! We will have kid games and reindeer food, crafts, giveaways, and much more! This is our 10th year of what has come to be a family tradition by many! Mark your cals now!!” says the Facebook Event.

Cannon County Middle School is located at 511 Annie Cox Drive, Woodbury.

