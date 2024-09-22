Mark Your Calendar for Franklin’s 2024 PumpkinFest

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy.

On Saturday, October 26th, the festival will occur from 10 am – 6 pm. The festival is one of Franklin’s most significant fall events, attracting 112,000 attendees to the free event last year.

Start preparing your costume for the costume contest, which is open to the whole family, including your furry family members and get ready for all things pumpkin.

Other activities to expect.

140+ Arts and crafts vendors

PetZone presented by Petsense by Tractor Supply

KidZone presented by Grace Chapel

EndZone presented by Mercer Advisors

Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University

Main Stage Entertainment presented by School of Rock

Pumpkin Experience presented by Allied Global Marketing

Whiskey Lounge by Leipers Fork Distillery

Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

Pet & People Costume Contests presented by JacksonⓇ

Autumn Alley presented by HG Hill Realty Company

Leading up to the event, we will be your guide to Franklin’s PumpkinFest, breaking down everything to do at the festival and throughout downtown Franklin, so keep checking our site for PumpkinFest news!

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email