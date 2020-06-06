Marissa Mcdermaid, of Murfreesboro, TN, was named to the University of Utah’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Mcdermaid’s major is listed as Political Science HBA.

Mcdermaid was among more than 7,500 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

