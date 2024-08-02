Mariah Carey is Bringing Her Christmas Tour to Nashville

You can see Mariah Carey in November at Bridgestone Arena!

Carey shared on social media, “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024!”

The tour kicks off on November 6th and will stop in Nashville on November 25th. It just happens to be the 30th anniversary of the holiday album Merry Christmas, which features the record-breaking single “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 9th. Find tickets here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email