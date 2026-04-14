Marco’s Pizza Magnifico Line Now Available Starting at $12.99

Marco’s Pizza is inviting guests to experience its Magnifico pizza lineup through its Everyday Value promotion, with large Magnifico pizzas starting at $12.99. Customers can use promo code GETMAG1 to take advantage of the offer, which highlights the brand’s signature approach to bold flavors and quality ingredients. More Eat & Drink News

What Makes Marco’s Magnifico Pizzas Different?

Every Magnifico pizza is built on dough made fresh in-store daily, topped with Marco’s original sauce and three fresh signature cheeses. Each pizza is finished with a garlic-sauced crust and a Romesan sprinkle, giving the lineup a distinct premium quality that sets it apart from standard pizza offerings.

What Magnifico Pizzas Are Available at Marco’s?

Guests can choose from five Magnifico varieties as part of the Everyday Value promotion:

Triple Pepperoni Magnifico – Shredded pepperoni, traditional pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni®, Romesan seasoning, and garlic sauce crust

Hot Honey Magnifico – Traditional pepperoni, crispy Old World Pepperoni®, Romesan seasoning, and a sweet heat drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey®

Pepperoni Magnifico® – Traditional pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni®, Romesan seasoning, and garlic sauce crust

Sausage Magnifico – Bold Old World Sausage, Italian sausage, Romesan seasoning, and garlic crust

Ultimate Magnifico – Traditional pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni®, bold Old World Sausage, Italian sausage, Romesan seasoning, garlic sauce crust

How Can Customers Order Marco’s Magnifico Pizzas?

Customers can order online at www.marcos.com or through the Marco’s mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play. Use promo code GETMAG1 at checkout to access the Everyday Value pricing on large Magnifico pizzas starting at $12.99.

Source: Marco’s Pizza

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