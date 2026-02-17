Marco’s Offers Discount on Specialty Pizza Collection

Marco’s Pizza is promoting its carefully crafted specialty pizza lineup with a limited-time $3 discount on any size specialty pizza through March 29, 2026. The Toledo-based chain, recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, is highlighting its commitment to fresh-made dough and premium ingredients with this promotional offer.

Fresh Dough Foundation Distinguishes Marco’s Pizza Approach

Marco’s Pizza builds every specialty pizza on dough made fresh in-house daily at each location. The preparation process includes carefully controlled variables from water temperature and filtration through flour quality, mixing techniques, and proofing times. Each pizza features hand-sliced vegetables including white and red onions alongside Roma tomatoes, combined with premium meats and generous cheese portions. The specialty recipes are developed in Marco’s test kitchen and replicated consistently across all franchise locations.

Ten Specialty Pizzas Available During Promotional Period

The $3 discount applies to the complete specialty pizza menu through March 29, 2026, using promo code SP3OFF. The ten specialty options include:

All Meat combines pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and bacon for meat-focused flavor profiles. Deluxe balances pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, sliced green peppers, and onions in a traditional combination. Garden features mushrooms, black olives, onions, sliced Roma tomatoes, and feta cheese for vegetable-forward preferences.

Hawaiian Chicken pairs ham, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple for sweet and savory contrast. The Philly uses white cheese sauce as the base, topped with shaved steak, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. White Cheezy builds on garlic-forward white sauce with bacon, onions, and sliced Roma tomatoes.

The Big Cheese combines three signature cheeses with cheddar, shaved Parmesan, and grated Parmesan for cheese-centric appeal. Chicken Fresco layers grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and tomatoes with three fresh cheeses plus cheddar. Grilled Chicken Florentine features white sauce topped with grilled chicken, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese. BarBQ Chicken uses tangy BBQ sauce as the foundation with grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and melted cheese.

Limited-Time Offer Encourages Menu Exploration

The promotional discount runs from February 17 through March 29, 2026, at participating Marco’s Pizza locations. Customers must use promo code SP3OFF when ordering to receive $3 off any size specialty pizza. The offer aims to introduce customers to the full range of specialty options while demonstrating Marco’s focus on quality ingredients and careful preparation methods that differentiate the brand in the competitive pizza market.

Source: PRNewswire

