Marco’s Pizza Unveils the New Margherita Magnifico Pizza

Aug. 5, 2024 – Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, announces today the launch of its new Margherita Magnifico Pizza, available for a limited time.

Just in time for the end of summer and the back-to-school season, Marco’s unique spin on the classic Margherita promises to deliver an extraordinary pizza experience with unparalleled flavor and quality. Marco’s fans can get a large Margherita Magnifico at participating locations starting at $10.99*

Inspired by the classic Margherita pizza, the Margherita Magnifico is crafted with Marco’s house-made dough, stretched into a thinner golden crust. This new offering features Marco’s signature sauce, a blend of three fresh, never-frozen cheeses, and is topped with sliced fresh mozzarella and Roma tomatoes. The pizza features a vibrant basil drizzle made from fresh basil harvested from a California-based farm. The basil topping is bursting with fresh flavor and is finished the Magnifico way with a garlic-sauced crust and Romesan sprinkle all over.

Consumers Want to Make Summer Last Longer

The Margherita Magnifico Pizza is the perfect dish for consumers looking to extend their summer with those classic bright flavors and fresh ingredients. In fact, according to a recent survey conducted on behalf of Marco’s Pizza, Americans want summer to last longer, with 57% willing to give up watching sports while 51% would ditch social media for just two more weeks of summer.**

The Margherita Magnifico Pizza follows the launch of its new Fiery Flavors Menu. The all-new limited time menu introduces a flavorful variety of items including pizzas, breads, bowls, and handhelds featuring a spicy cheese blend — made with fresh Monterey Jack cheese infused with jalapeños, habaneros, and Carolina Reaper peppers. These new offerings are part of the recently launched brand platform But Wait, There’s Marco’s™, designed to disrupt routine ordering behavior and remind consumers of Marco’s tastier options.

