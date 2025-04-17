Marco’s Pizza Unveils New Pepperoni Bread

April 15, 2025 – Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, brings bold new flavor to its menu with the introduction of Pepperoni Bread. This craveable side features a Marco’s twist on America’s favorite pizza topping with crispy, shredded pepperoni. For a limited time, pepperoni lovers can indulge in the bold new side for just $5* at participating Marco’s locations.

Complimenting Marco’s signature CheezyBread, the all-new Pepperoni Bread takes flavor to the next level with bold crispy, shredded pepperoni. Created by Marco’s Italian founder Pasquale (“Pat”) Giammarco, this tasty side features crispy shredded pepperoni layered underneath three fresh cheeses, and finished with garlic sauce and Marco’s signature Romesan seasoning, delivering an irresistibly rich, pepperoni-forward taste in every bite.

Pepperoni Bread showcases Marco’s commitment to crave-worthy flavors, spotlighting the brand’s pepperoni variety, including classic, Old World, and crispy shredded pepperoni. Fans of the Triple Pepperoni Magnifico—which also highlights the crispy, shredded variety—will recognize the satisfying crunch and deep flavor that turns America’s favorite pizza topping into a must-have companion to any pizza meal.

For pizza lovers who want more, the all-new Pepperoni Bread joins the Marco’s More Menu**, giving customers another delicious way to indulge at an unbeatable value. With over 30 crave-worthy menu items, including pizza, wings, sides, and desserts, the Marco’s More Menu makes it easy to mix, match, and maximize every order. Now, for just $5* customers can enjoy the bold, crispy goodness of Pepperoni Bread alongside other mouthwatering Marco’s favorites, making it the perfect addition for any occasion.

