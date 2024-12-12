Marco’s Pizza Rolls Out New Menu Items for the Holiday Season

Dec. 10, 2024 – ‘Tis the season for delicious side dishes and desserts! Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, introduced two new menu items that feature Marco’s signature fresh dough made in-store daily. The brand launched its NEW Breadsticks and Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli® just in time for the holidays as well as everyday occasions.

Marco’s new Breadsticks feature house-made dough baked to golden perfection and are finished with a drizzle of garlic sauce and a sprinkle of Romesan seasoning. Each order of breadsticks is served with a side of Marco’s original pizza sauce for dipping.

For dessert, Marco’s has added a chocolate variety to the brand’s beloved CinnaSquares. The new Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli® are bite-sized squares of fresh-baked, buttery dough sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with decadent Ghirardelli® chocolate sauce, and served with a side of vanilla icing.

And that’s not all! To celebrate the season of giving, Marco’s will be offering a duo of holiday deals. From Dec. 23-26, pepperoni fans can score a FREE Pepsi® 2-liter with the purchase of an $11.99 Triple Pepperoni Magnifico*, featuring three types of deliciously bold pepperoni for a premium pizza experience, using code FREEPEPSI. Leading into the New Year, from Dec. 16-29, Marco’s is offering the ultimate Countdown to 2025 Feast for just $20.25** using code COUNTDOWN. The bundle feeds four for about $5 each*** and features a large one-topping pizza, fresh-baked CheezyBread and the new Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli® – a decadent feast perfect for any celebration.

For more information about Marco’s Pizza, and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Marco’s Pizza

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email