Marco’s Pizza Offers Karate Kid: Legends pizza Deal

May 19, 2025 – Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, announces today the launch of a new national co-promotion with Sony Pictures’ Karate Kid: Legends, the newest installment in the beloved Karate Kid franchise, premiering in theatres on Friday, May 30.

From May 19 to June 8, Marco’s Pizza is serving up an unbeatable offer for fans to kick off the release of the film: the Karate Kid Special – a large Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza for just $9.99 with the code LEGENDS*. Marco’s legendary Pepperoni Magnifico features both classic and crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni®, three fresh cheeses, a garlic-sauce crust, and signature Romesan seasoning.

The brand kicked off the co-promotion today with a multi-channel marketing campaign which includes TV as well as radio, digital, social media, and in-store activations. The spot nods to the film, which features pizza-making and shines a spotlight on the importance of training and craftsmanship. At Marco’s Pizza, our pizza makers diligently craft each pizza with the same rigor as the martial arts masters mentor and train their protégé in Karate Kid: Legends.

Starting from fresh dough made in-house daily to crust baked to golden perfection, Marco’s Pizza demonstrates its commitment to craftmanship in every store, every day. Topped with our founder’s signature sauce, a fresh, never frozen blend of three real cheeses and premium toppings on house-made dough, Marco’s full line-up of pizzas give consumers deliciously bold, fresh flavors they crave.

For more information about this offer, Marco’s Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

