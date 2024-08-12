Marble Slab Creamery Releases Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream

Aug. 12, 2024 – Marble Slab Creamery, FAT Brands’ small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, is spicing things up this fall with the release of Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream. Made with real pumpkin, rich coffee and a dash of cinnamon, the new creamy treat is sure to spice up your fall! The new offering is available starting today, Aug. 12, through Oct. 31.

Thanks to Marble Slab’s unlimited mix-in philosophy, the new Pumpkin Spice Latte can be enjoyed any way you spice it – from pie-inspired toppings like Mallo Crème and graham cracker crumbs, to nutty, classic combinations like chopped pecans, caramel and marshmallows, every guest is sure to dream up their perfect Pumpkin Spice creation.

“As a brand, we always aim to take advantage of trending flavor profiles, and there’s none bigger than Pumpkin Spice Latte, year after year,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “With our always free mix-in options, there are so many different flavor combinations to create with our Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream. We hope our guests will return again and again to enjoy our delicious fall-inspired ice cream!”

For more than 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the Ice Cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

