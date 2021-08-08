Marble Slab Creamery Introduces Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream & Shake

Coming in hot, but surprisingly cool for summer 2021 is Marble Slab Creamery‘s new limited-time-only Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream and Shake. The mischievous matchup is a perfect combination of delicious sweet heat and is available in stores nationally through September 30, 2021. A warning from Chester – this is not your everyday ice cream. Prepare to have your world turned upside down!

Marble Slab Creamery partnered with Frito-Lay/PepsiCo to create the line-up, a dream for Cheetos’ cult following and fanatics. The flavor features Marble Slab Creamery’s famous sweet cream base with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crushed and scattered throughout. It’s a delicious disruption from reality available in a cup, cone or shake. A Regular size Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream starts at $5.99 and a Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Shake starts at $6.99 for 20 ounces.

“Marble Slab Creamery and Cheetos has a lot in common. Our brands are both fun, witty, youthful and provide a playful release from reality, said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brands, QSR Division, the parent company of Marble Slab Creamery. “Our Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream encourages you to not take life too seriously. Its unexpected, a bit surprising and a whole lot of delicious. What’s not to love?”

“As a brand, Cheetos loves to work with partners who are as imaginative and playful as we are, and Marble Slab Creamery is a perfect fit,” said Jessica Spaulding, Head of Cheetos Marketing. “Our fans biggest passion points are Food Mashups and we’re constantly inspired by how they use Cheetos as an ingredient in their culinary creations. We know they will love Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream and can’t wait to bring a little mischief to summer.”

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery/MaggieMoo’s, visit our website www.marbleslab.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here