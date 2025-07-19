Marble Slab Creamery Celebrates 2025 National Ice Cream Day

July 10, 2025 – Marble Slab Creamery, FAT Brands’ small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up imaginative flavor combinations, is making Sundaes in July even sweeter for National Ice Cream Month and Ice Cream Day. Every Sunday, loyalty members will be sprinkled with surprise offers that are valid for seven days and are sure to keep fans cool all month long!

While everyone loves a good surprise, the beloved chain is giving fans an early scoop tied to its celebration of National Ice Cream Day. On July 20, loyalty members will receive a free small Ice Cream offer, valid for seven days.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

