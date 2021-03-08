maple street biscuit company opens in murfreesboro

Maple Street Biscuit Company opened in mid-February in Murfreesboro on Medical Center Parkway. The company has built a reputation for fluffy buttermilk biscuits and fried chicken with a gourmet twist. Between biscuits and laying on waffles are quality ingredients like gouda cheese, smoked pecan wood bacon, and shiitaki mushrooms.

Scott Moore and Gus Evans started the company in 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida with the idea of providing great comfort food, gracious service, and being a part of every community where they have a restaurant.

“We like to think of ourselves as a community store, not a restaurant,” said Michael Urbizu, one of two Community Leaders, moved here from the original location. He has been with the company from the beginning, starting as a dish washer.

One of the ways they have fun learning about their community is through their question of the month. When you make an order, instead of giving them your name, you answer the question. That’s what they call out when your order is ready.

“Quirky names are part of the business, too,” said Urbizu. “Like the Squawking Goat and the BAM Yoyo.”

These are names of two of their signature dishes. The Squawking Goat is an all-natural fried chicken breast and a fried goat cheese medallion nestled into a flaky biscuit, and smothered in house-made pepper jelly. It was featured on the Food Network. The BAM! YoYo is another favorite item on the menu. It is a waffle served with two pieces of fried chicken with honey butter and Bissel Family Farms maple syrup.

Murfreesboro will be one of the test locations for their Five and Dime. It is a biscuit filled with a fried chicken breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, a fried egg and cheddar cheese topped with their house-made sausage gravy which has a spicy kick. They are also starting to do Shrimp and Grits, served in a skillet on a wooden board.

All of their gravies, sauces, pepper jelly, apple butter, jams, and icing are made on site. And all syrups come from Bissel Family Farms. Plus, they have created their own coffee in light roast, dark roast, and maple tap roast which is infused with maple syrup. Coffee can come in the form of a latte, cappuccino, mocha, or red eye.

Open every day from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the menu offers breakfast and brunch, including other biscuit sandwich and waffle offerings, biscuits and gravy, bowls, salads, and special items just for the little ones.

Maple Street Biscuit Company

1911 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

maplestreetbiscuits.com/murfreesboro