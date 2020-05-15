Murfreesboro, Tenn. – An unidentified man’s body was found in a wooded area near a vacant lot in the 900 block of Robert Rose Drive Friday, May 15. Police are working to identify the man.

A resident, walking with his daughter, stumbled upon the body just after 12:00 p.m. today and immediately notified police. The body appears to have been there for some time.

The man was pronounced deceased by personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how the unidentified man died.

The case has been assigned to Criminal Investigations Division detectives.

