Man Wanted in Shooting of 4-year-old Boy Arrested

February 25, 2025 – A suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 4-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals. Taliek Gallishaw-King, 19, was taken into custody in Murfreesboro.

He was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in the boy’s shooting, said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Jesse Gammel.

Deputies and detectives responded to the shooting where they found the boy suffered a gunshot wound early Saturday at a home on Tessa Grace Road. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

“Investigators on-scene determined Taliek Gallishaw-King fled the scene in an unknown vehicle shortly before law enforcement’s arrival and took the handgun used in the shooting with him,” Gammel said.

King’s is being held on $60,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. His court date is set May 22 in General Sessions Court.

More charges are pending in another county.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and the Sheriff’s Office express their thanks to residents for their assistance in apprehending Gallishaw-King. Special thanks to the United States Marshal Service, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metropolitan Nashville Police, Smyrna Police and the Murfreesboro Police Department who provided resources and personnel to apprehend Gallishaw-King.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: RCSO

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email